Wednesday 5.25.22
Heart of Minnesota Ministries (HOMM): 10 a.m.-noon, private prayer, 201 Second St. N.E., Aitkin.
55+ Driver Course:8:30 a.m.-12:30 p..m. first time course, Mid-MN Federal Credit Union, Aitkin. Use rear entrance, masks recommended. Register, 888-234-1294. Also 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. May 26. Register, 888-234-1294. There is a fee.
Thursday 5.26.22
Community Meal: 5-5:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Aitkin.
Day of Creativity: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., HOMM, 201 Second St. N.E., Aitkin.
Rummage Sale: 8 a.m.-4 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Aitkin. Also 8-4 May 27 and 8-1, May 28.
55+ Driver Course:1-5 p.m. refresher, Mid-MN Federal Credit Union, Aitkin. Use rear entrance, masks recommended. Register, 888-234-1294. There is a fee.
Friday 5.27.22
Palisade Farmers Market:
10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Saturday 5.28.22
Aitkin Farmers Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Butler Building, Aitkin.
Monday 5.30.22
Community Meal: 5-5:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Aitkin.
Tuesday 5.31.22
Cribbage: 1 p.m., McGregor VFW.Fee used for prizes. Every Tuesday.
Cemetery Cleanups
5.28.22
Diamond Lake Cemetery: 10 a.m.. Anual meeting 11:30 a.m.
Memorial Day Events
Friday 5.27.22
Brat Sale: 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Aitkin County Courthouse grounds. By VFW Post 1727. Proceeds go to Veterans Relief Fund.
Cookie Bake Sale: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. or until sold out, Aitkin County Courthouse lawn. New this year is the addition of gluten-free cookies. By Aitkin Women of Today.
Live Music: 7-9:30 p.m., The Beanery Cafe, Aitkin. “Broken Spoke.” There is a fee.
Saturday 5.28.22
Flea Market: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Blackberry Farm, Grand Rapids, 7 mi. E. on Hwy. 2. Food available. No admission charge.
Book Signing: Noon-3 p.m., Green Owl Gallery, Aitkin.
DJ Dance Party: 7 p.m., Round Lake Resort & Bar. Also live music
1 p.m. Sunday, May 29. There is a fee.
Plant Sale: NeighborGoods, 96 N. Maddy St., McGregor.
Sunday 5.29.22
Malmo and Lakeside Cemeteries: 1 p.m., Malmo Cemetery; 2 p.m., Lakeside Cemetery. By Bethesda Lutheran of Malmo and Isle Area Color Guard.
Potluck Dinner: 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Rice Lake Community Center, five miles south of Tamarack on Kestrel Ave. Hosted by Salo Cemetery Board.
Monday 5.30.22
Memorial Day Service: 11 a.m., Aitkin VFW, followed by light lunch.
Memorial Day Service: 1:30 p.m., Lakeview Cemetery, 3 mi. W. of Sather’s on CR 3 (480th St.), Workman Township. Music by Bill Haapoja, free U.S. flags and pocket copies of U.S. Constitution. Combined Palisade and McGregor VFW and McGegor American Legion wiill conduct graveside memorial services at the grave of U.S. Navy veteran Harold Troop.
Memorial Day Service: 10 a.m., Pine Grove Cemetery. By Palisade VFW.
These are not all of the events/services for the holiday. Many events were not submitted to the Age by press time.
