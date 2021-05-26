Thursday
5.27.21
Community Meal: 5-5:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Aitkin.
Plant Sale Fundraiser: NeighborGoods, 96 N. Maddy St., McGregor. Also May 28-29.
Saturday
5.29.21
Aitkin Farmers’ Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m., downtown Aitkin.
Run for the Lake 5k: 10 a.m., Big Sandy Lodge & Resort.
Monday
5.31.21
Community Meal: 5-5:30 p.m. First Lutheran Church, Aitkin.
Open Houses
5.29.21
Alan and Carol (Eaton) Jensen 51st anniversary: 1-4 p.m., Malmo Evangelical Free Church. No gifts, please.
Cemetery Clean-ups
5.29.21
Diamond Lake Cemetery: 10 a.m.. Annual meeting is 11:30 a.m. No putluck.
