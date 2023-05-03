Wednesday 5.3.23
Kathy Stromberg Retirement: 2-4 p.m., Members Cooperative Credit Union, 108 Minnesota Ave. N., Aitkin.
Kevin Hines Presentation: 5:30 p.m., Central Lakes College, Brainerd. Free program. Info, www.smilesfor jake.org/kevin.
Thursday 5.4.23
Community Meal: 5-5:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Aitkin.
Day of Creativity: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., HOMM, 201 Second St. N.E., Aitkin.
Aitkin Lions Spring Luncheon: 11 a.m.-1 p.m., 40 Club Convention Center, Aitkin.
Blood Drive:10 a.m.-4 p.m., Heartwood Senior Living, Crosby. Also 8 a.m.-2 p.m. May 5. Call 800-733-2767.
Tequila Tasting: 6-8 p.m., Block North Brew Pub, Aitkin. 218-928-8090.
Friday 5.5.23
Tour of Opportunities : Noon -5 p.m., The Ripple Center, Aitkin.
Drew Peterson Performance: 5:30 p.m., The Beanery, Aitkin. 218-927-7811.
Saturday 5.6.23
Saron Cemetery Annual Meeting: 10 a.m.
Creation Vs. Darwin: 11 a.m., Aitkin Public Library. Speaker Helmut Welke. Free program .
Quilt & Craft Sale: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 36696 320th St., Aitkin. Also May 7, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Love Your Lake: 9 a.m., Minnesota Natonal Golf Club, 23247 480th St., McGregor. Register, BSLA@big
sandylakemn.org.
Ruby’s Pantry: 9-10:30 a.m., The Journey North Church, Aitkin. $25 donaton.
Derby Gala: 2 p.m., The Ripple Center, Aitkin. Info, 218-927-8286. By Riverwood Healthcare Center.
Vintage ATV Run: 11 a.m., Jackson’s Hole, 26232 Kestrel Ave., McGregor
Sunday 5.7.23
Sampaguita’s Sunday Spot: 1 p.m., 204 Minnesota Ave. N., Aitkin. Duluth touring troubador Severio Mancieri. Free performance.
K of C Family Breakfast:8:30 a.m.-noon, St. James Catholic Church, Aitkin.
Monday 5.8.23
Senior Social Get-Together: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., HOMM, 201 Second St. N.E., Aitkin. Coffee, fellowship, activities.
East Central Regional Library Board: 9:30 a.m., Cambridge Public Library, 111 Dellwood St. N.
Aitkin Women of Today: 6 p.m., social, 6:30 p.m. meeting, Aitkin Publlic Library.
7th-8th Grade Choir Concert: 7:30 p.m., AHS, Aitkin.
Unlimited Learning: 1:30 p.m.,Crosby-Ironton High School. Fraud, cons and scams.
Tuesday 5.9.23
Cribbage: 1 p.m., McGregor VFW. Fee used for prizes. Every Tuesday.
55+ Driver Improvement: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Mid Minnesota Federal Credit Union, 961 Second St. NW, Aitkin. Also May 10, 1-5 p.m. Registers, 888-234-1294.
Ripple River Quilt Guild: 12:30 p.m., Hazelton Town Hall.
