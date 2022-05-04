Next Seven Days graphic
Wednesday 5.4.22

   Heart of Minnesota Ministries (HOMM): 10 a.m.-noon, private prayer, 201 Second St. N.E., Aitkin.

   Online Auction: through May 20 to raise funds to pay for Pine Lake Chapel’s fellowship hall. www.32auctions.com.

      

 Thursday 5.5.22

    Community Meal: 5-5:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Aitkin.

    Day of Creativity: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., HOMM,  201 Second St. N.E., Aitkin.

    Band Concert:7:30 p.m., AHS  auditorium. Grades 5-12.

    Mille Lacs Energy Cooperative Annual Meeting 4:30 p.m., registration, Minnesota National Golf Course, McGregor.

Saturday 5.7.22

   Beer Tasting: The Beanery, Aitkin. RSVP info@glaciallakesbrewers.org.

   Music Jam: 1-4 p.m., Aitkin American  Legion.

   Chris Holm Benefit: Noon-5 p.m., Corner Club, Swatara. Info, 218-245-5286.

   Hazardous Waste Collection: 9 a.m.-noon, Aitkin County Recycling Center.

   Quilt & Craft Sale: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 36696 320th St., Aitkin. Also 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Sunday May 8.

   Aitkin Farmers Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Butler Building parking lot, Aitkin.

Sunday 5.8.22

   Great River Strings Spring Concert: 3 p.m., Butler Building, Aitkin.Free will offering.

Monday 5.9.22

   Community Meal: 5-5:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Aitkin.

   East Central Regional Library Board: 9:30 a.m., North Branch Library.

   Aitkin Women of Today: 6 p.m. social; 6:30 p.m. meeting, Aitkin Public Library.

Tuesday 5.10.22

   Cribbage: 1 p.m., McGregor VFW.Fee used for prizes. Every Tuesday.

