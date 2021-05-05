Thursday 5.6.21
Community Meal: 5-5:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Aitkin.
Mille Lacs Energy Cooperative annual drive-in meeting: 3 p.m., Grand Casino Mille Lacs.
Friday 5.7.21
Book Sale: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Aitkin Public Library.
Saturday 5.8.21
Opening Reception: noon-3 p.m., Jaques Art Center, Aitkin, for Happy Trails Exhibit.
Book Sale: 9 a.m.- 3 p.m., Aitkin Public Library.
Aitkin’s Farmers’ Market: 9 a.m.- 1 p.m., downtown Aitkin. 2021 opening day plant sale.
Monday 5.10.21
Community Meal: 5-5:30 p.m. First Lutheran Church, Aitkin.
Clean up days
5.6.21
River clean up: 5-7 p.m., Aitkin City Park. Thursday evenings in May.
