Wednesday 6.16.21
Heart of Minnesota Ministries: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., private prayer, 201 2nd St. N.W., Aitkin (HOMM). Come and go at will.
Thursday 6.17.21
Community Meal: 5-5:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Aitkin.
CANCELED - Business After Hours: 5-7 p.m., Growth Innovations, 316 1st Ave. N.W, Aitkin.
Business After Hours: 5-7 p.m., Cuyuna Rolling Hills and Deerwood Bank.
Friday 6.18.21
Glen Farmers Market: 2-7 p.m., Glen Meats, Glen. Every Friday through summer.
Beer & Bacon Bonanza: 5 p.m.-noon, June 18. Glen Meats, Ruttger’s Bay Lake Lodge, Deerwood.
Saturday 6.19.21
Aitkin Farmers’ Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m., downtown Aitkin.
Paddle Your Glass Off: Noon-1 p.m., from Kimball access to Aitkin County Campgrounds. 3-5 p.m. spirits tasting. Pre-registration required at aitkin.com.kayak.
Monday 6.21.21
Community Meal: 5-5:30 p.m. First Lutheran Church, Aitkin.
