Next Seven Days graphic
Kathy Robb graphic

Wednesday 7.13.22

   Heart of Minnesota Ministries (HOMM): 10 a.m.-noon, private prayer,  201 Second St. N.E., Aitkin.

   Rolling Hills Golf Tourney: Info, 218-546-8131.

 

Thursday 7.14.22

   Community Meal: 5-5:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Aitkin. 

    Day of Creativity: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., HOMM,  201 Second St. N.E., Aitkin.

   Music in the Park: 5-8 p.m., Crosby Memorial Park. Amanda Standalone and Emily Hammer.

     

Friday 7.15.22   

   Palisade Farmers Market:

10 a.m.-2 p.m., Main Street. 

  

Saturday 7.16.22

   Aitkin Farmers Market: 9 a.m.-

1  p.m., The Ripple Center, Aitkin. 

 

Monday 7.18.22

  Dancing with DAC: 6-8 p.m., .The Ripple Center, Aitkin. 

 

 Tuesday 7.19.22

  Cribbage: 1 p.m., McGregor VFW. Fee used for prizes. Every Tuesday.

 

 

Open House 7.16.22

  Arnie and Karen Lueck 60th anniversary: 1-4 p.m., 40 Club Convention  Center, Aitkin.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.