Wednesday 7.20.22
Heart of Minnesota Ministries (HOMM): 10 a.m.-noon, private prayer, 201 Second St. N.E., Aitkin.
AHS Class of 1956: 11:30 a.m. lunch, 40 Club.
Thursday 7.21.22
Community Meal: 5-5:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Aitkin.
Day of Creativity: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., HOMM, 201 Second St. N.E., Aitkin.
Ripple River Bee Club: 7-9 p.m., Aitkin Public Library.
Friday 7.22.22
Palisade Farmers Market: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Main Street.
Garrison Play Days: Through July 24. Activities, food, vendors, parade.
Riverwood’s Golf Charity Event 5-5:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Aitkin.
Saturday 7.23.22
Aitkin Farmers Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m., The Ripple Center, Aitkin.
Malmo Lions Car Show:10:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Bethesda Lutheran Church, Malmo. Opening ceremony at 11 a.m. Concessions, silent auction. Fundraisr for South Aitkin First Responders.
Sunday 7.24.22
Minnesota Farmers Union County Convention: Noon, Salo Township Hall.
Monday 7.25.22
Aitkin and Crow Wing counties American Legion Council Meeting: 6:30 p.m., McGregor VFW Post 1727.
Tuesday 7.26.22
Cribbage: 1 p.m., McGregor VFW. Fee used for prizes. Every Tuesday.
Groundbreaking: 4 p.m., Riverwood Healthcare Center, Aitkin. For expansion project.
Meet and Greet: Pastor Charlie Bell and Jacqueline, Palisade Assembly of God.
Wednesday 7.27.22
Children’s Dental Services: McGregor Holy Family Church, McGregor. Not just for children. For info or appt., call 612-746-1530
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Have the latest local news delivered to your email every morning so you don't miss out on updates.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.