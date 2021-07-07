Wednesday
7.7.21
Aitkin County Fair: Through July 10, Aitkin County Fairgrounds.
Heart of Minnesota Ministries (HOMM): 10 a.m.-2 p.m., private prayer, 201 2nd St. N.E., Aitkin.
Thursday
7.8.21
Community Meal: 5-5:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Aitkin.
Aitkin Farmers’ Market: 5-8 p.m., Butler Building parking lot, Aitkin.
Friday
7.9.21
Glen Farmers Market: 2-7 p.m., Glen Meats, Glen. Every Friday through summer.
Saturday
7.10.21
Aitkin Farmers’ Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m., downtown Aitkin.
Charlie Banks Memorial Fundraiser: Noon-4 pm., Pickled Loon Saloon, Emily. Food, music, raffle. Indo, 218-839-1361.
Monday
7.12.21
Community Meal: 5-5:30 p.m. First Lutheran Church, Aitkin.
Senior Social Get-together: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., coffee, cards, fellowship, 201 2nd St. N.E., Aitkin. Every Monday.
Open Houses
7.17.21
Hulda Lind 90th Birthday: 1-4 p.m., Fleming United Methodist Church, Palisade.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.