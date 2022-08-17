Wednesday 8.17.22
Heart of Minnesota Ministries (HOMM): 10 a.m.-noon, private prayer, 201 Second St. N.E., Aitkin.
AHS Class of 1956 11:30 a.m. lunch, 40 Club Restaurant, Aitkin
Thursday 8.18.22
Community Meal: 5-5:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Aitkin.
Day of Creativity: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., HOMM, 201 Second St. N.E., Aitkin.
Friday 8.19.22
Palisade Farmers Market: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Main Street.
RippleSippi Music Fest: 4-10 p.m., downtown Aitkin. Deke Dickerson. 20 acts. Also Saturday, Aug. 20 11 a.m.-10 p.m. There is a fee, ripplesippimusicfest.com.
Saturday 8.20.22
Aitkin Farmers Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m., The Ripple Center, Aitkin.
Corn Feed: 4:30-7 p.m., Bethesday Lutheran Church, Malmo. Adults $10; children $5.
Donate for Rummage Sale: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Aitkin County Fairgrounds. For Aitkin County Historical Society.
Sunday 8.21.22
Music Jam/Ice Cream Social: 2-4 p.m., Light of the Cross Lutheran Church, Garrison. Free. 27170 Monroe St.
Cuyuna Crusher Race: Registration online prior to race. Info@cuyunalakes.com or 218-546-8131.
Monday 8.22.22
Aitkin Women of Today Family Event: 6 p.m., Celebration Bags, MCCU. Materials provided. No cost.
Tuesday 8.23.22
Cribbage: 1 p.m., McGregor VFW. Fee used for prizes. Every Tuesday.
Aitkin Women of Today & Rialto Sponsor ‘The Secret Life of Pets’: 1 p.m., Free admission, pop and popcorn for chlidren.
