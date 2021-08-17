Wednesday 8.18.21
Heart of Minnesota Ministries (HOMM): 10 a.m.-2 p.m., private prayer, 201 2nd St. N.E., Aitkin.
AHS class of 1956: 11:30 a.m. lunch, 40 Club, Aitkin.
Back to School Bag Sale: during August, McGregor Area Clothing Closet. $4. Info, 218-426-3025.
Thursday 8.19.21
Community Meal: 5-5:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Aitkin.
Ripple River Bee Club: 7 p.m., community room, Aitkin Public Library.
Business After Hours: 5-7 p.m., R.P.M., Emily. By Cuyuna Lakes Chamber of Commerce.
Friday 8.20.21
Glen Farmers Market: 2-7 p.m., Glen Meats, Glen. Every Friday through summer.
Fish & Chicken Dinner:4:30 p.m. til gone., Aitkin American Legion $12 adults, $5 children.
Saturday 8.21.21
Aitkin Farmers’ Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m., downtown Aitkin.
Chmielewski Funtime Band: 1-4 p.m., Butler Building Opera House, Aitkin.
Corn Feed: 4:30-7 p.m., Bethesda Lutheran Church, Malmo. Adults $10; children $5. Proceeds to local benevolence, playground.
Pig Roast: Noon, Holden Lutheran Church, Isle. Also silent auction, baked good, music.
Sunday 8.22.21
Music Jam & Ice Cream Social: 2-4 p.m. Light of the Cross Lutheran, Garrison.
Monday 8.23.21
Community Meal: 5-5:30 p.m. First Lutheran Church, Aitkin.
Senior Social Get-Together: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., coffee, cards, fellowship, 201 2nd St. N.E., Aitkin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.