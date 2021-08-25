Wednesday 8.25.21
Heart of Minnesota Ministries (HOMM): 10 a.m.-2 p.m., private prayer, 201 2nd St. N.E., Aitkin.
Thursday 8.26.21
Community Meal: 5-5:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Aitkin.
Heart of Glen Golf Tournament: Wealthwood Golf Estates, followed by buffet and prizes at Pine Inn, Glen.
Music Jam: 6 p.m., Aitkin American Legion.
AHS class of 1971 50th reunion: Fishing trip Aug. 26; campfre Aug. 27; breakfast at moose Lodge Aug. 29.
Friday 8.27.21
Glen Farmers Market: 2-7 p.m., Glen Meats, Glen. Every Friday through summer.
Saturday 8.28.21
Aitkin Farmers’ Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m., downtown Aitkin.
Jacobson Landing Day: 7 a.m.-11 p.m. Jacobson Recreation Area. Music, games, beer garden, flea market, more.
Monday 8.30.21
Community Meal: 5-5:30 p.m. First Lutheran Church, Aitkin.
Senior Social Get-Together: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., coffee, cards, fellowship, 201 2nd St. N.E., Aitkin.
Blood Drive: Noon-6 p.m. First Lutheran Church, Aitkin. 800-733-2767.
Tuesday 8.31.21
Blood Drive: Noon-6 p.m. First Lutheran Church, Aitkin. 800-733-2767.
Community Dental Clinic: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. , Assembly of God Church, Hill City. Appt. 866-543-6009.
