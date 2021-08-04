Wednesday 8.4.21
Heart of Minnesota Ministries (HOMM): 10 a.m.-2 p.m., private prayer, 201 2nd St. N.E., Aitkin.
Community Dental Clinic: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Aitkin. Appt., 866-543-6009.
Thursday 8.5.21
Community Meal: 5-5:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Aitkin.
Monday 8.9.21
Community Meal: 5-5:30 p.m. First Lutheran Church, Aitkin.
Friday 8.6.21
Glen Farmers Market: 2-7 p.m., Glen Meats, Glen. Every Friday through summer.
Aitkin Riverboat Days: Through Aug. 8, Aitkin. Parade is 3 p.m. Aug. 7.
Used Book Sale: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Aitkin Public Library. By Friends of Aitkin Library.
Garage Sale: 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Aitkin County Fairgrounds. Also Aug. 7.
Saturday 8.7.21
Aitkin Farmers’ Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m., downtown Aitkin.
Bake Sale: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Riverboat Days Craft/Vendor Fair, Aitkin. By Aitkin Women of Today.
Tamarack Hey Day Diamond Jubilee: 9 a.m.-1 p.m., 10 a.m. marathon; 11 a.m. parade. Also music, exhibits, softball, races and games.
Book & Bake Sale: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 1/3rd mile east of Sather’s, McGregor..
Glass Etching on the Patio: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Aitkin Public Library.
Sunday 8.8.21
Aitkin Fly-In Wild Rice Pancake Breakfast: 8 a.m.-noon. Aitkin Airport. Free admission. Aitkin Flyers.
Monday 8.9.21
Community Meal: 5-5:30 p.m. First Lutheran Church, Aitkin.
Senior Social Get-Together: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., coffee, cards, fellowship, 201 2nd St. N.E., Aitkin.
Pop-Up Pantry: 10-11 a.m. First Lutheran Church, Aitkin. Free food for those in need.
Tuesday 8.10.21
Community Dental Clinic: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Holy Family Catholic Church, McGregor. Appt., 866-543-6009.
