Wednesday 9.15.21
Heart of Minnesota Ministries (HOMM): 10 a.m.-noon, private prayer, 201 2nd St. N.E., Aitkin.
AHS class of 1956: 11:30 a.m., lunch, 40 Club.
Thursday 9.16.21
Community Meal: 5-5:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Aitkin.
Business After Hours: 5-7 p.m., Hard Water Lounge, Crosby. By Cuyuna Lakes Chamber of Commerce. Reservations, 218-546-8131.
Friday 9.17.21
Glen Farmers Market: 2-7 p.m., Glen Meats, Glen. Every Friday through summer.
Fish Dinner: 4:30 p.m. until gone, Aitkin VFW. Adults $12; children $5.
Bake Sale: 8 a.m.-1 p.m., north side of Bremer Bank, Aitkin. By Bethesda Lutheran Church of Rossburg.
Saturday 9.18.21
Aitkin Farmers’ Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m., downtown Aitkin.
Music Jam: 1-4 p.m., Aitkin American Legion.
Swap Meet: starts at 7 a.m., intersection of Co. Rd. 3 and Co. Rd. 5, Palisade. Booya served 4 p.m. until gone; live band 6-10 p.m.
Healthy Lake Expo: 9 a.m.-noon., McQuoid’s Inn, 1325 Hwy. 47 North, Isle.
Monday 9.20.21
Senior Social Get-together: 10 a.m.- 2 p.m., 201 2nd St. NE, Aitkin. Coffe, fellowship, cards, activities. Come and go at will
