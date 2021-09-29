Wednesday 9.29.21
Heart of Minnesota Ministries (HOMM): 10 a.m.-noon, private prayer, 201 2nd St. N.E., Aitkin.
Thursday 9.30.21
Community Meal: 5-5:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Aitkin.
Spaghetti Feed: 4:30-6:30 p.m., Aitkin American Legion. $10. By Aitkin Lions to benefit So. Aitkin First Responders and Aitkin Baseball.
Friday 10.1.21
Glen Farmers Market: 2-7 p.m., Glen Meats, Glen. Every Friday through summer.
Walleye Dinner: 5-6:30 p.m., Aitkin American Legion.
Saturday 10.2.21
Aitkin Farmers’ Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m., downtown Aitkin.
Bake Sale: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Palisade Assembly of God Church.
Palisade Ocktoberfest: Begins at 9 a.m. Vendors, games, carnival hay rides, beer garden, more. Parade at noon.
Wild Game Dinner: 6 p.m., McGregor Community Center. Raffle, silent auction. By Tamarack Sportsmens Club.
‘Paint the Town’ Harvest Dinner Fundraiser: 5-8 p.m., Butler Building, Aitkin. Info, tickets, 218-927-2363.
Sunday 10.3.21
Pancake Breakfast: 8:30 a.m.-noon, St. James Catholic Church, Aitkin. Free-will offering. By Knights of Columbus.
Monday 10.4.21
Senior Social Get-together: 10 a.m.- 2 p.m., 201 2nd St. NE, Aitkin. Coffee, fellowship, cards, activities. Come and go as you wish.
Community Meal: 5-5:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Aitkin.
Tuesday 10.5.21
Aitkin Fire Department Open House: 5-7 p.m., Aitkin Fire Hall. Fire truck rides, food, other events. For Fire Prevention Week Oct. 3-9.
Wednesday 10.6.21
Taste of Aitkin: 5-7 p.m., 40 Club Convention Center, Aitkin. Tickets@aitkin.com
