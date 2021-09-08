Wednesday 9.8.21
Heart of Minnesota Ministries (HOMM): 10 a.m.-noon, private prayer, 201 2nd St. N.E., Aitkin.
Thursday 9.9.21
Community Meal: 5-5:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Aitkin.
Friday 9.10.21
Glen Farmers Market: 2-7 p.m., Glen Meats, Glen. Every Friday through summer.
Wild Rice Days, McGregor: Crafts, food vendors. 7-11 a.m. wild rice pancake breakfast Sept. 4, VFW; 1 p.m. parade Sept. 4; noon-4:30 p.m. corn feed Sept. 5.
Saturday 9.11.21
Aitkin Farmers’ Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m., downtown Aitkin.
Rib Cook-Off: Open at 11 a.m., The Deerstand, Deerwood. 3 p.m. judging; 4 p.m. serving to the public. Raffles, music. 218-534-9253.
9/11 Remembrance Walk & Ceremony: 8:46 a.m. walk beginning at Aitkin Fire Department and concluding with ceremony at Aitkin County Courthouse.
Palisade School Reunion: 11 a.m., Berglund Park, Palisade. Bring bag lunch, coffee provided.
Harvest Moon Brew Fest: 3-6 p.m., Brew Pub North, downtown Aitkin.
Friends of Don Sather Fundraiser: 3 p.m., Bann’s Bar & Restaurant, Lake Minnewawa. Silent auction, games, meal. Proceeds to ALS Association.
