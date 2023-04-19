AHS Class of 1956: 11:30 a.m. lunch, 40 Club, Aitkin.
National Legion Commander Breakfast: 8:30-10:30 a.m., Aitkin American Legion. There is a cost. Call 218-927-2965.
Community Meal: 5:30 p.m., McGregor Community Center. Hosted by ANGELS.
The Wizard of Oz: 9 a.m., McGregor High School for elementary students.
Mock Crash: Near Aitkin High School.
Thursday 4.20.23
Community Meal: 5-5:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Aitkin.
Day of Creativity: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., HOMM, 201 Second St. N.E., Aitkin.
Spring Lunch: Noon, Jacobson Community Center, 65534 Great River Rd.
The Remember Project: 1-3 p.m., ANGELS, McGregor, Bethesda Lutheran Church, Malmo, First Lutheran Church, Aitkin, Glory Baptist Church, Aitkin or New Life Church, Aitkin. Or attend virtually; register at https://Aitkin-skid2023.eventbrite.com.
Ripple River Bee Club: 7 p.m., Aitkin Public Library. New members welcome.
Friday 4.21.23
Spring Open House: Watch for balloons at businesses in Aitkin.
Pork Chop Dinner: 4:30-6 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, Third St. and Fourth Ave. NW, Aitkin. Preorder, 218-851-9349. Take-outs only. By Aitkin Anglers.
Saturday 4.22.23
The Wizard of Oz: 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. , McGregor High School. Public performance.
Spring Open House: Watch for balloons at businesses in Aitkin.
Jaques Art Center Annual Meeting: 1 p.m., Jaques Art Center, Aitkin.
Shop Cuyuna Lakes Trade Show/Business Expo: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Hallett Community Center, Crosby.
Fish Fry: 5-7 p.m., Hill City Fire Hall.
Monday 4.24.23
Community Meal: 5-5:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Aitkin.
Senior Social Get-Together: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., HOMM, 201 Second St. N.E., Aitkin. Coffee, fellowship, activities.
Tuesday 4.25.23
Cribbage: 1 p.m., McGregor VFW. Fee used for prizes. Every Tuesday.
National Library Week: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., coffee and cookies, Aitkin Public Library.
