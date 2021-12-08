Wednesday
12.8.21
Heart of Minnesota Ministries (HOMM): 10 a.m.-noon, private prayer, 201 Second St. N.E., Aitkin.
55+ Driver Improvement: Noon-4 p.m., Aitkin Public Library. 888-234-1294. Refresher, $24.
Dance: 1-4 p.m., Waukenabo Community Center. Frank and Fran.
Thursday
12.9.21
Elf the Musical: 7 p.m., John Chalberg Theatre, Central Lakes College, Brainerd. Dec. 9-11 and Dec. 14-16.
Community Meal: 5-5:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Aitkin.
Meet and Greet: noon, Brainerd Public Library. Brainerd Lakes Area League of Women Voters.
Aitkin-Itasca-Kooching Health Board: 10 a.m. Itasca Resource Center, Rm 122, 1209 SE Second Ave. Grand Rapids. 218-327-5525.
Friday
12.10.21
Family Night: 7 p.m., Palisade Assembly of God. Free bingo, prizes, pop.
AHS Class of 1966: 4 p.m. holiday get-together, Block North Brew Pub, downstairs, Aitkin.
Saturday
12.11.21
McGregor junior high/high school Band Concert: 6:30 p.m., high school auditorium.
Visit with Santa: 10 a.m.-noon, Tamarack Sno-Flyers bulding.
Live Music- Aurora Baer: 6-8 p.m. The Village Pump, Tamarack.
Music Jam: 1-4 p.m., Aitkin American Legion.
Holiday Open House: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Ripple River Gallery, Deerwood. 218-678-2575.
Show of Lights: 4-7 p.m., Palisade Community Center. Refreshments, Santa Claus. Decorate a vehicle.
Kids Christmas in Malmo: 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Mille Lacs Trails Snowmobile Club, Malmo. Vision testing by Malmo Lions, gifts for all kids 12 and under, see Santa and his elf, free.
Kids Christmas in Garrison: 5-7 p.m., Garrison Community Center, sponsored by Garrison Commercial Club. Santa, hay ride, free gift/goodie bag, create a craft, free.
Sunday
12.12.21
Winter in the Park: 2-4 p.m., Bear Park, Hill City. Hot chocolate, carols, Santa visit, sleigh rides weather permitting. First clue for medallion hunt.
Monday
12.13.21
Community Meal: 5-5:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Aitkin.
Non-Traditonal Lenders Lunch: 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Block North Brew Pub, Aitkin. www.surveymon key.com/r/NTLF121321
Wednesday
12.15.21
AHS Class of 1956: 11:30 a.m. lunch, 40 Club, Aitkin.
