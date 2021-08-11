Wednesday 8.11.21
Heart of Minnesota Ministries (HOMM): 10 a.m.-2 p.m., private prayer, 201 2nd St. N.E., Aitkin.
Thursday 8.12.21
Community Meal: 5-5:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Aitkin.
Friday 8.13.21
Glen Farmers Market: 2-7 p.m., Glen Meats, Glen. Every Friday through summer.
Palisade Riverfest Community Days: 8 a.m. activities, garage sales, bake sales, craft sales, etc. Also Aug. 14.
Deerwood Summerfest: 9 a.m. -5 p.m. Exhibitors, crafts, food, auction, run/walk, street dance, kids’ games, rummage and bake sales, more.
Saturday 8.14.21
Aitkin Farmers’ Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m., downtown Aitkin.
Palisade Lions 5k Run/Walk: 8:30-9:15 a.m. registration; 9:30 a.m. walk. Berglund Park. Adults $20; 14 and under, $10. wspick@frontier.com.
Monday 8.16.21
Community Meal: 5-5:30 p.m. First Lutheran Church, Aitkin.
Senior Social Get-Together: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., coffee, cards, fellowship, 201 2nd St. N.E., Aitkin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.