Wednesday 10.13.21
Heart of Minnesota Ministries (HOMM): 10 a.m.-noon, private prayer, 201 Second St. N.E., Aitkin.
AHS All-Class Reunion Committee: 6 p.m., Moose Lodge, Aitkin.
Thursday 10.14.21
Community Meal: 5-5:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Aitkin.
Friday 10.15.21
Glen Farmers Market: 2-7 p.m., Glen Meats, Glen. Every Friday through summer.
Ghoul’s Night Out: 5-8 p.m., Aitkin. Prize drawings 8:15 at Butler Building.
Saturday 10.16.21
Aitkin Farmers’ Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m., downtown Aitkin.
Foundry Day 8 a.m.-4 p.m., near Tamarack. Register, 218-768-5139 or cmeld@isd4.org.
Artist Reception for Bob White: Noon-3 p.m., Jaques Art Center, Aitkin.
Bake & Craft Sale: 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Community Alliance Church, Garrison. Lunch available.
Garage Sale & Bake Sale: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., McGregor Community Center. By Angels.
Breast Cancer Craft Show: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Garrison VFW.
Movies & Mischief Night: 1:15 p.m., Rialto Theatre, Aitkin. By Neighborhood National Bank.
Sunday 10.17.21
Vendor Bingo: 3:30 p.m., Round Lake Bar & Resort, McGregor.
Monday 10.18.21
Senior Social Get-together: 10 a.m.- 2 p.m., 201 Second St. NE, Aitkin. Coffee, fellowship, cards, activities. Come and go as you wish.
Community Meal: 5-5:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Aitkin.
Children’s Dental Services: McGregor School. Call 612-746-1530.
Tuesday 10.19.21
TRIAD: 10 a.m., Fireside Restaurant, McGregor. Noon lunch. 218-927-7431.
Children’s Dental Services: Hill City School. Call 612-746-1530.
Wednesday 10.20.21
Magic in Music: 1-3 p.m., Butler Building, Aitkin. Jim Matteson. RSVP for a 12:30 p.m. lunch, 218-927-1383, ext. 3.
Open Houses 10.17.21
Joyce Johnson 100th birthday: 2-5 p.m. , Aitkin American Legion.
