Join the Aitkin County non-traditional lenders lunch Monday, Dec. 13 from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at Block North Brew Pub, Aitkin.
This event will give an opportunity to meet with and hear from local organizations that provide small business financing and technical assistance. This event is free of charge, register in advance at Block North Brew Pub so lunch can be planned.
