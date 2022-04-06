Whoever thought non-fungible tokens (NFTs), cool websites, sweet apps and cybersecurity would be mentioned in the same sentence as computer science?
A guy from Cloquet who focused on computer science at Harvard and was named one of Fortune magazine’s “30 Under 30” honorees, that’s who. Because Luke Heine, 27, knows computer science is the foundation for all kinds of cool innovation.
And he’s going to introduce area high school students to it during the first-ever Northland Hackathon, a virtual, free event from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, April 9.
“A hackathon is a digital form of building things with Legos, only more fun,” said Heine, who created an app called Swipehouse, which already has over a billion followers. “We’re going to be making things up as we go along, so the more creative participation, the better. You don’t have to be a website guru to join us. You just have to want to explore all the cool things associated with computer science.”
Heine said there will be a cap on attendance so participants have the best opportunities for interaction. Register for the event at NorthlandHackathon.com. Those registered will be sent materials so that everyone is ready to start hacking at 10 a.m.
After an introductory period, participants will work in teams to build creations, then make presentations by the end of the day.
Patty Salo Downs, executive director of the Marshall H. and Nellie Alworth Memorial Fund, said Heine is a shining example of the kind of STEM students to which the Alworth Memorial Fund provides scholarships.
“Luke realized early on that STEM careers are a lot a fun, and he’s going to great lengths with the Northland Hackathon to expose many others to its endless possibilities,” said Salo Downs. “There are a lot of kids in the Northland as creative as Luke is. Who knows? Maybe the area’s next STEM star will be part of the hackathon!”
The Marshall H. and Nellie Alworth Memorial Fund awards scholarships to students with interests in pursuing a bachelor’s degree in mathematics or scientific fields of study.
The fund is available to students in 60 high schools, plus those who are home schooled, who live in these 10 northern Minnesota counties: Aitkin, Beltrami, Carlton, Cass, Cook, Crow Wing, Lake, Itasca, Koochiching and St. Louis.
