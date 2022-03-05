Long Lake Conservation Center Manager, Dave McMillan, welcomes Dr. Mchael Migizi Sullivan (right) to the dining hall at the center. In his introductory comments, McMillan spoke about plans to include much more Anishinaabe language and traditional knowledge in future programming at the center.
On Feb. 26, Long Lake Conservation Center in Palisade welcomed Michael Migizi Sullivan PhD., an Anishinaabe linguist from the Lac Courte Oreilles reservation in northern Wisconsin.
Dr. Sullivan (Migizi) told a traditional story about Wenabozho, the son of an Anishinaabe woman and the spirit of the west wind. The story teaching was about respect for one’s elders and about listening for wisdom from all of creation, including stones, trees and animals.
Migizi’s storytelling was the culmination of an afternoon-evening event that began with a snowy nature hike to enjoy the trails at LLCC, and an hors d’oeuvres spread at the center’s dining hall overlooking Long Lake.
Currently the Native American Studies Faculty Director at Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe College, Migizi previously served as the resident linguist for the Waadookodaading Ojibwe Language Immersion School. He has traveled extensively across Ojibwe country exploring regional language variation and working closely with elders and tribes in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Michigan and Ontario. Migizi currently resides with his family in the Skunawong community on the Lac Courte Oreilles reservation where he enjoys the outdoors. He and his children enjoy singing at powwows, round dances, and ceremonies throughout the year.
As LLCC guests came into the dining hall to enjoy the sunset over the lake, Migizi began telling stories he learned from his elders as a child at the LCO reservation. The stories were told in Ojibwemowin, Ojibwe language and translated by his son.
During a stretch break, Migizi and his two sons led the gathered guests in a round dance, accompanied by drums and singing.
