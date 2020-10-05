Fender Bender will perform at TJ’s Liquor Oct. 10.

TJ’s Liquor and Moose Lake Brewery will host Oktoberfest Saturday, Oct. 10 from 4-8 p.m. at 22039 321st Ave., Aitkin.

There will be live music by Fender Bender, a rock and country cover band from the Twin Cities. Other activities include a bean bag tournament, vendors, food and drinks.

See “Fender Bender at TJ’s Liquor” on Facebook for more information and/or register for the bean bag tournament.

