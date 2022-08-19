Saturday August 20, 1:30 p.m. at Pine Lake Chapel
Got a story you'd like to tell that happened in South Aitkin County and the area around the north part of the 'Big' lake?
Saturday August 20, 1:30 p.m. at Pine Lake Chapel
Got a story you'd like to tell that happened in South Aitkin County and the area around the north part of the 'Big' lake?
We are all hanging on the coattails of those who have gone before, and it's good to hear their stories even though they may no longer be with us.
We are looking for stories taking place in Hazelton Township, Southern Aitkin County and the area surrounding north part of Mille Lacs Lake including Garrison.
If you and/or your family have been in the area for a while and you'd like to share a story with interested friends and neighbors, here's your chance.
Everyone will get about ten minutes to tell their tale and maybe get some response from the crowd. All stories are welcome but we ask for appropriateness and respect for others be observed. Please note this non-religious event is sponsored by Pine Lake Chapel for the community's enjoyment. Everyone is invited. If you are new to the area, you may want to come and hear some of the local color. Coffee and Cookies served. This is a free event.
Starts at 1:30 p.m. and ends when there are no more stories to tell!
Pine Lake Chapel is located at 43472 240th Street, Aitkin, MN 56431
This is 6 miles north of Garrison and 13 miles south of Aitkin - 1/4 mile off Hwy. 169.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Have the latest local news delivered to your email every morning so you don't miss out on updates.
September is Suicide Prevention Month Recognition of the vital role mental health plays in overall health has been on the rise in recent years. Mental health disorders like depression affect hundreds of millions of people across the globe. A 2021 report from the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation indicated that approximately 280 million people in the world have depression, making it the most common mental health disorder. (Metro)
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.