Join others at the Ripple River Gallery fall open house and Wild and Free Benefit on Saturday, Sept. 25, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
At noon, Elizabeth Carls, a Master Naturalist, will take you on a walk through the woods and explore the science of tree and plant identification including a transitioning forest.
Throughout the day, she
will also discuss how to dye fibers with natural materials (yarns and fabrics) along with demonstrations.
Denise Bunkert’s pastel art will be displayed in the gallery. She will be available to talk one on one about her paintings during the event.
There will be a make-and-take art project for all ages - Mixed media bird
portrait collages.
Wild & Free hopes to release some of their raptors depending on the birds’ readiness to fly. They will also be selling a variety of new merchandise.
Ripple River Gallery is located at 27951 Partridge Ave., in Aitkin and is just 3 miles east of Ruttger’s Bay Lake Lodge.
Masks are required when indoors and recommended for outdoors when in large groups.
