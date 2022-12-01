Operation Christmas is a program that collects and provides toys during the holiday season to children residing in Aitkin County.
How does the program work? Parents/guardians call to schedule a shopping appointment to visit the Operation Christmas store to select gifts for their children at no cost to the parents. The family must reside in Aitkin County and the adult registering must be the primary caretaker of the child/children. The child/children must be 18 years or younger. For split families, when both parents reside in Aitkin County, only one custodial parent can sign up for the program. Confidentiality is provided without asking personal financial questions with the belief that parents registering need a helping hand this year.
Registration will begin Monday, Dec. 5 through Friday, Dec. 9 from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. The number to call is 218-927-7717. This number is very busy and callers will not be able to leave a message for a return call. Please be patient and keep trying. The location of the store is the 40 Club Convention Center in Aitkin. The store will be open Dec. 13-15 with appointment times from 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Shoppers must be pre-registered and have received an appointment time by calling the number listed above during the dates of Dec. 5-9 in order to shop.
This program is dependent on individuals and organizations in the Aitkin County area that provide gifts, money and volunteer services. Many volunteers are needed to staff the store, answer the phone line to set up appointments, locally shop to replenish the store and help coordinate various parts of the program. If you have questions or would like to volunteer, call Ann Carlson at 218-839-3168 or Tawny Druar at 218-429-1811.
Gift donations will be accepted through Dec. 9 in the Aitkin area: Aitkin Motors, Atwater Chev/Buick/GMC, Bremer Bank, Dollar General, Family Dollar, Members Cooperative Credit Union, MidMinnesota Federal Credit Union, Mille Lacs Energy, Neighborhood National Bank, Security State Bank, The Joint and 210 Fitness.
In the McGregor area at: Members Cooperative Credit Union, Grand Timber Bank and Floe International. Also Tamarack City Hall in Tamarack and One-Stop Gas and Grocery in Palisade.
Gifts for all ages are needed (0-18). Cash donations are used to purchase additional gifts and toys as donated ones are depleted. Cash donations in the form of a check should be mailed to Operation Christmas, P.O. Box 191, Aitkin, MN 56431 or dropped off at any location listed above. Checks should be made payable to Operation Christmas. ANGELS of McGregor serves as the fiscal sponsor for Operation Christmas of Aitkin County and is a 501(c)(3) organization. Donations are tax deductible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.