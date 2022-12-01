Opening Present Metro
Metro Photo

Operation Christmas is a program that collects and provides toys during the holiday season to children residing in Aitkin County. 

How does the program work? Parents/guardians call to schedule a shopping appointment to visit the Operation Christmas store to select gifts for their children at no cost to the parents. The family must reside in Aitkin County and the adult registering must be the primary caretaker of the child/children. The child/children must be 18 years or younger. For split families, when both parents reside in Aitkin County, only one custodial parent can sign up for the program. Confidentiality is provided without asking personal financial questions with the belief that parents registering need a helping hand this year.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.