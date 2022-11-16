It’s that time of the year to begin thinking about Christmas and helping Aitkin County families provide toys for their children.
Operation Christmas is a program coordinated by volunteers working with Aitkin, Hill City, McGregor, Palisade and Tamarack area businesses and service clubs to collect and distribute holiday gifts to parents of children (age 0-18) living in Aitkin County.
Parents who wish to participate must pre-register for an appointment to hand pick gifts for their children in the “store” that is set up at the 40 Club Convention Center in Aitkin.
Operation Christmas provides confidentiality when screening referrals without asking personal financial questions with the belief that parents calling need a helping hand this year. This program is at no cost to the family. More information about registration and shopping times will be noted in the Wednesday, Nov. 30 Aitkin Age.
This program depends entirely on gift and cash donations. In 2021, the program collected and provided gifts for 427children in Aitkin County. Gift dontations should be new and unwrapped. Cash donations are used to purchase additional gifts and toys as donated ones are depleted. Over $16,000 was spent last year for this purpose. Cash donations, in the form of a check, should be made payable to Operation Christmas and mailed to Operation Christmas, P.O. Box 191, Aitkin, MN 56431 or dropped off at any of the sites listed below.
ANGELS of McGregor serves as the fiscal sponsor for Operation Christmas of Aitkin County and is a 501(c)3 organization. Donations are tax deductible.
Toy donations may be dropped off through Friday, Dec. 9 th at the following locations:
In the McGregor area: Floe International, Grand Timber Bank and Members Cooperative Credit Union; city hall in Tamarack; One Stop Gas and Groceries in Palisade.
In the Aitkin Area: Aitkin Motors, Atwater Chev/Buick/GMC, Bremer Bank, Dollar General, Family Dollar, Members Cooperative Credit Union, MidMinnesota Federal Credit Union, Mille Lacs Electric Co-op, Neighborhood National Bank, Security State Bank, The Joint and 210 Fitness.
Please consider Operation Christmas early in your planning. Early donations assist the group in a more efficient coordination of the program.
If you have questions, contact Ann Carlson at 218-839-3168 or Tawny Druar at 218-429-1811.
