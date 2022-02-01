The 24th annual Outdoor & Gun Show will be held March 5-6 at the Deerwood Auditorium.

It is a buy-sell-trade event open to the public. There is an admission fee. Concessions will be available.

Hours are 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, March 5; and 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Sunday, March 6.

All federal and local gun laws must be observed.

For information go to www.deerwoodcommerce.org, call 218-534-2936 or email info@deerwoodcommerce.org.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.