Area residents turn out in force for opportunity to kayak, then taste
More than 80 people launched their kayaks June 19 into the Mississippi River for the Paddle Your Glass Off event put on by the Aitkin Area Chamber of Commerce.
The event started at the Kimball Lake state water access site and ended at the Aitkin Campgrounds. At the end of the 7-mile kayaking trip, chamber of commerce members assisted paddlers ashore.
When Kari Landrus, a first-time kayaker on the Mississippi, came off the river she was both exhilarated and exhausted.
“All my friends were doing it, Commerce put it together and it just seemed like a wonderful thing to do,” she said. When asked to describe the trip in one word, Landrus replied, “Awesome.”
Further up the launch, Britta Koch was mounting her bright yellow kayak onto her SUV. It took Koch and her daughter Diana just over two and a half hours to make the journey. This was Koch’s first time kayaking in the Mississippi.
“My kayak has been in the Potomac River, the Delaware River, the Atlantic Ocean, Lake Superior and now it’s been in the Mississippi,” Koch said, “so I’m psyched.”
Just across the way from where the kayakers were exiting the river, adult beverage vendors served up samples of their best stuff.
Matt Aspengren, master distiller at Little Round Still in Wadena, was serving a variety of products from the Minnesota craft distillery. The Boathouse Bourbon seemed to be a favorite.
“One of our owners is from Aitkin,” Aspengren explained, “and that’s how we got involved.”
For those who like rum, Aspengren suggested mixing their spiced rum with a splash of orange juice to make their signature cocktail, the Wadena Sunrise.
Kathe Jones, an account manager from Paustis Wine Company in Plymouth, a family owned distributor that only carries family owned wines and liquors, was serving up a taste of Brinley Shipwreck Mango Rum
“The family is a small family from New York that has since moved to St. Kitts,” said Jones. “This rum is the most amazing tasting.”
Taylor Erickson, executive director of the Aitkin Area Chamber of Commerce, expected around 50 participants only to find out that tickets sold out days before the event and over 80 people had signed up for the event.
“I learned that Aitkin’s natural resources are really one of our best assets and that people want to use them,” Erickson said. “That’s why we need to make sure that we are making that possible.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.