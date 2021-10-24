The Lakes & Woods Garden Club is alive and well. A meeting is planned for Thursday, Oct. 28 at the Aitkin Public Library’s meeting room. All are welcome. Social hour is 4 p.m. If you are working or otherwise involved, come anytime as the meeting starts at 5 p.m.
Local artist and retired Master Gardener, Janice Hasselius, will challenge the group to paint a flower. The best flower painting will be on the cover of the 2022 Lakes & Woods booklet.
