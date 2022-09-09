Would you love to see your painting in the world famous Aitkin Fish House Parade?
The Jaques Art Center will offer an acrylic painting class featuring a fish - and, with your permission, Jaques will reproduce your painting onto a Jaques moving banner that will be in the 2022 Fish House Parade Friday, Nov. 25
The class will be taught by Pamela Andell (Executive Director of Jaques) and Janice Hasselius (President of Jaques Board of Directors), both local artists.
The class will be held Saturday, Sept. 17, from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the Jaques, located at 121 Second St. NW, Aitkin.
Class size is limited to only 12, register early for a spot. This painting class is subsidized by the Janice Hasselius/Mary Louise Johnson’s Educational fund.
Don’t like to paint fish? Jaques will offer an alternate floral acrylic design to paint at this class.
To register, call the Jaques Art Center at 218-927-2363. The cost of all supplies is included in registration fee. If you register with the “secret code”, you will get $10 off registration price. The secret code is 922. Scholarships are available for those interested.
September is Suicide Prevention Month
Recognition of the vital role mental health plays in overall health has been on the rise in recent years. Mental health disorders like depression affect hundreds of millions of people across the globe. A 2021 report from the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation indicated that approximately 280 million people in the world have depression, making it the most common mental health disorder. (Metro)
