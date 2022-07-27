It was the year of the first electric blender. Insulin was first used in a human being to treat diabetes and the first radio was introduced in the White House by President Warren G. Harding.
The year was 1922. Palisade, Minnesota, was incorporated July 7.
Palisade will hold a Centennial Celebration Friday, Aug. 12 and Saturday, Aug. 13 in unison with the city’s annual RiverFest event.
The city was named by an official of the Soo Line Railroad for the high embankment on either side of the Mississippi River. It is located at the junction of county roads 3, 5 and 10 in Aitkin County.
Palisade is also the birthplace of writer Jonathan Franzen’s father, Earl T. Franzen. The main characters in Franzen’s novel “Freedom” are named the Berglunds, likely the same ones the Berglund Park Campground is named for in Palisade.
Friday’s planned activities include a spaghetti dinner from 5-7 p.m. at the Palisade Assembly of God Church (there is a suggested donation of $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 6-18, under 5 is free); live music from the Benson Family at 7 p.m. at the church.The Benson Family performs Bluegrass and Gospel with a variety of instruments. End the evening with an outdoor family-friendly movie shown at 8:30 p.m. at Berglund Park (bring your own chair).
The Palisade Events Committee sponsors a weekly farmer’s market on Fridays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. near the Rustic Trail.
The Centennial Celebration will join Palisade’s RiverFest event Saturday, Aug. 13. Visit the community center for a “History of the Palisade community.”
Riverfest is an annual celebration for the community. There will be activities for all ages.
Open play pickleball will be from 9-11 a.m. at Swanson Park, there will be a vendor market, a raffle, food and beverages available.
At noon the event committee has scheduled a Centennial Parade.
A bean bag tournament will be held at the Rustic Trail at 2 p.m. with registration starting at 1 p.m. This event is sponsored by the Susan G. Komen Team For the Cure.
The Palisade Fire Department and Palisade Lions Club will sponsor kids’ events in the afternoon.
Local music group Scot-Free will perform classic rock outdoors from 6-10 p.m. The drawing for the raffle will be at 8 p.m.
