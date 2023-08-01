Palisade will hold its summer festival “Palisade RiverFest” on Saturday, Aug. 12. The Palisade Events Committee, Palisade Area Lions Club and Palisade Fire Department will sponsor this year’s event.

The Lions 5K walk-run-bike for diabetes will begin at 9:30 a.m., registration starts at 8:15 a.m.

  

