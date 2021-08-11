Palisade will play host to Riverfest Community Days Friday and Saturday.
While the annual Fireman’s Competition will not take place, a variety of events will be taking place around the small community.
Among them will be the Palisade Lions Club rummage sale from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at the community center, plus a garage, bake and craft sale at Palisade Assembly of God Friday and Saturday.
There will be a VFW quilt raffle at the Palisade Community Center, as well as several other garage sales and other activities around town.
The Lions will also hold their 12th annual 5K run/walk, with registration starting at 8:30 a.m. and the run/walk at 9:30 a.m. Registration information can be picked up at city hall or by emailing wspick@frontier.com.
There will be brats and hot dogs on sale at the Lions rummage sale, as well as kids games and free school supplies Saturday at 1 p.m. Pickleball is scheduled at the city park, with open play and activities from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and 2-4 p.m.
Harmony of Hilltop will perform at 4 p.m. Saturday. Local establishments will be open during the event.
