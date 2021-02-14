In spite of the chill of double digits below zero weather, friends and relatives gathered in Palisade on Feb. 6 to enjoy campfires, Indian tacos, vegetarian chili, singing, story telling and giant puppets. Between 70 and 80 people attended, aged from 5 to 90 years. Speakers envisioned a more sustainable future of renewable energy, local food and clean water. “Makwa” the bear and Migizi the eagle are shown with guests at in photos.
