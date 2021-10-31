The Cuyuna Range Council of the Knight of Columbus invites the public to a free will offering pancake breakfast at St. James Catholic Church in Aitkin Sunday, Nov. 7, from 8:30 a.m.-noon.
The group will be serving pancakes, sausages, scrambled eggs, fruit cocktail, juice, milk and coffee. A gluten-free option is available.
