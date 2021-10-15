Foundry Day is Oct. 16, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. (schedule allows for late arrival and departure as desired).
Learn about aluminum casting from different sorts of scrap. Activities may include casting from a pattern, pattern building, cores, lost foam casting, aluminum and brass pour. Interested participants will have a casting that they have made to take home. Three experienced instructors will provide a high-quality, outdoor, safe, hands-on experience for teens and/or adults. All youth must be accompanied by an adult.
No charge for participating but you must bring eye protection, leather gloves, boots/closed toe shoes, long pants. Lunch provided.
Location near Tamarack, call to register or for info. Cheryl Meld 218-768-5139, cmeld@isd4.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.