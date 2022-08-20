Golden Horizons in Aitkin is hosting a carnival party for a good cause Saturday, Aug. 27 from 1-4 p.m.
The event is full of live music, games and free food. It will also include a bounce house and dunk tank. This carnival is a fundraiser for Aitkin Public Schools and will feature a raffle. Attendees may also choose to donate directly to the schools at that time.
Golden Horizons is an assisted living and memory care center and has many locations throughout the state. According to Goldenhori zons.org, Golden Horizons of Aitkin describes itself as, “a comfortable and friendly community with a superb location.”
There is no cost to attend as everything has been donated to the fundraiser.
Golden Horizons of Aitkin is located at 518 7th Ave. in Aitkin. To stay up to date with the latest Golden Horizons summer carnival updates follow its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/GHaitkin.
