Cuyuna Regional Medical Center, Crosby, is seeking participants for the second phase of a clinical study evaluating a new, endoscopic day procedure for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes. The procedure may help participants achieve better control of their blood sugar levels than medication use alone.

Type 2 diabetes is a progressive disease in which the body has difficulty maintaining normal blood sugar levels. Over time, excess sugar in the blood damages blood vessels, kidneys, eyes and other tissues in the body. Research shows that cells in the lining of the small intestine play an important role in controlling blood sugar levels. In individuals with Type 2 diabetes, these cells may not function properly.

