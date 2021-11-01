Long Lake Conservation Center is hosting a Phenology Fish Fry with John Latimer on Saturday, Nov. 13.
The event includes an hour and a half nature hike through Long Lake, including a sphagnum bog, led by John Latimer, a phenologist. After the nature hike, guests can interact with other nature lovers before sitting down for a classic Minnesota feast of fried Red Lake walleye with locally harvested wild rice, plus salad, bread and dessert. The hike begins at 4 p.m. with dinner at 6 p.m.
There is a fee for admission and is limited to the first 125. All proceeds will go toward scholarships so students can attend nature school at Long Lake. The event is made possible by the support of the Long Lake Conservation Foundation, a 501(C)3 that supports Long Lake Conservation Center.
For nature lovers, or outdoor enthusiasts, Latimer needs no introduction. As a mail carrier in rural Grand Rapids for 35 years, he has passed the time by observing and recording seasonal changes in nature, learning everything he could about the area’s weather, plants and animals. Latimer hosts a weekly phenology show on KAXE radio.
The Phenology Fish Fry with John Latimer is part of Long Lake’s autumn fundraising campaign that also includes the Nature 4 Kids Scholarship Fundraiser.
For more information or admission fees, go here, or contact Dave McMillan at 218-768-4653 or dave@longlakecc.org.
