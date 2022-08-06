This summer marks the Cuyuna Lakes Mountain Bike Trails expanding to 70 miles of purpose-built, one-way, one-direction singletrack mountain bicycling trails.
To celebrate this milestone, Trailside Tavern of Crosby and Fat Tire of Fort Collins, Colorado, are joining forces to host the second annual Pints for a Purpose: Celebration of 70 fundraiser on Saturday, Aug. 13, from 5-9 p.m. at Trailside Tavern on Main Street, Crosby. It will benefit the Cuyuna Lakes Mountain Bike Crew (CREW)
“Expanding from 25 miles to 70 miles of trails in 11 years is a historic accomplishment that must be marked by a celebration. We at Fat Tire and New Belgium Brewing knew it was our time to act and help make this happen,” said Derek O’Keefe, manager at New Belgium Brewing. “To properly recognize this feat, we’re going to raffle off one of our limited-edition 30th Anniversary Fat Tire Specialized Stumpjumpers valued at well over $3,000. Across the country, Cuyuna is known as one-of-a-kind, as is our mountain bicycle. Join us at the event, purchase a raffle ticket and be present to win.”
The Cuyuna Lakes Mountain Bike Crew will sell raffle tickets at the event for $5 per ticket or as many tickets as your arm is long for $20. Every dollar from the raffle ticket sales will be donated to the CREW on behalf of ongoing volunteer trail maintenance. The winning ticket will be selected by a CREW representative at the end of the fundraiser, around 9 p.m.
Vern Lewis, co-owner of Trailside Tavern said, “On Main Street, you can see how much our mountain bicycle trails have made a beneficial impact, not only on our personal quality of life but on our regional economics as well.”
Trailside Tavern will feature live music by Tony Williams from 6-9 p.m. and will offer a backyard picnic complete with pulled pork sandwiches, chips, beans, and coleslaw. In addition, Fat Tire will donate $1 from every can of Fat Tire or VooDoo Ranger beer purchased during the Pints for a Purpose fundraiser (and all weekend long) at Trailside Tavern.
Before the event, the CREW will be hosting a number of open-to-the-public group natural surface mountain bicycle rides starting from the Miner’s Mountain Rally Center near Ironton at 3 p.m. Visit the Cuyuna Lakes Mountain Bike Crew Facebook page at www.facebook.com/cuyunalakesmtb to learn more about the group mountain bicycling rides.
The Cuyuna Lakes Mountain Bike Crew is a chapter of the International Mountain Bicycling Association. The CREW’s vision is to create a year-round, international, family cycling destination. To join the CREW, visit Join
