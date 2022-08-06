This summer marks the Cuyuna Lakes Mountain Bike Trails expanding to 70 miles of purpose-built, one-way, one-direction singletrack mountain bicycling trails.

To celebrate this milestone, Trailside Tavern of Crosby and Fat Tire of Fort Collins, Colorado, are joining forces to host the second annual Pints for a Purpose: Celebration of 70 fundraiser on Saturday, Aug. 13, from 5-9 p.m. at Trailside Tavern on Main Street, Crosby. It will benefit the Cuyuna Lakes Mountain Bike Crew (CREW) 

