The Jack Pine Brewery, Baxter and Wild and Free, Garrison will hold a Pints for a Purpose event at the Jack Pine Brewery (15593 Edgewood Dr., Baxter).
On Wednesday, Sept. 7, from 5-8 p.m., $1 from every beer sold will go directly to Wild and Free. Representatives from the program will be on hand to talk about the group’s impact on area communities.
Later, Saturday, Sept. 24, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Wild and Free will have a benefit event at the Ripple River Gallery near Bay Lake at the same time as the gallery’s fall open house.
Activities at the open house include a wood and weaving gallery exhibit, a woods walk with a master naturalist, art activities and apple cider and refreshments.
Ripple River Gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays. The gallery is located five miles south of Deerwood on Hwy. 6, then 3 miles east of Ruttger’s Bay Lake Lodge on County Road 14 to Partridge Avenue; or south of Aitkin on Hwy. 169 to Bennettville, then 3.2 miles west on County Road 11 to Partridge Avenue.
Wild and Free is a rehabilitation program in Garrison, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to educating the public about wildlife and habitat.
September is Suicide Prevention Month
Recognition of the vital role mental health plays in overall health has been on the rise in recent years. Mental health disorders like depression affect hundreds of millions of people across the globe. A 2021 report from the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation indicated that approximately 280 million people in the world have depression, making it the most common mental health disorder. (Metro)
