Join Unlimited Learning on Monday, Sept. 12, 1:30 p.m., to hear from Bud and Rona Johnston, who are “Keepers of the Sacred Tradition of Pipemakers.”
Across the Great Plains, pipestone from southwest Minnesota quarries has been used by native tribes for sacred pipes. With reverence, stories of the pipes have been passed down through many generations of tribal people who have used pipes for prayer, healing and social events. The Johnstons will discuss the history of the quarries in the Pipestone area and the importance of the peace pipe in Native American culture.
The Johnstons are both well-known, esteemed artists in the carving of pipes and will present examples of their art during the presentation. They have helped audiences in many countries understand the significance of the sacred pipes. They have been featured in magazines, newspapers, calendars and have won many awards for their work.
The program will be in the Forum Room at Crosby-Ironton High School. The fee is $5 for non-members, and it’s free for members.
Lakes Area Unlimited Learning promotes the intellectual stimulation of older adults. Its philosophy is “learning without limits,” and it lives that philosophy by offering monthly programs and field trips that aim to be stimulating, interesting and relevant.
For more information about membership, contact Sally Ihne at 218-829-2544.
September is Suicide Prevention Month
Recognition of the vital role mental health plays in overall health has been on the rise in recent years. Mental health disorders like depression affect hundreds of millions of people across the globe. A 2021 report from the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation indicated that approximately 280 million people in the world have depression, making it the most common mental health disorder. (Metro)
