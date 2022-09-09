Join Unlimited Learning on Monday, Sept. 12, 1:30 p.m., to hear from Bud and Rona Johnston, who are “Keepers of the Sacred Tradition of Pipemakers.”

Across the Great Plains, pipestone from southwest Minnesota quarries has been used by native tribes for sacred pipes. With reverence, stories of the pipes have been passed down through many generations of tribal people who have used pipes for prayer, healing and social events. The Johnstons will discuss the history of the quarries in the Pipestone area and the importance of the peace pipe in Native American culture.

