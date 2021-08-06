Samuel John Oden was born on April 1, 1997.
In the summer of 2016, at just 19 years old, Oden was killed in a traffic accident. In memory of his spirit and Sam’s wish to help children, the Oden family created the Samuel John Oden Memorial Fund as a way to grant money to local charities helping children.
In 2017, The Big Sandy Triathlon was renamed to the Sam Oden Memorial Triathlon, as a way to memorialize Oden and raise money for the foundation.
The annual summer triathlon consisted of a half mile of kayaking, four miles of biking and a two-mile run and drew large crowds every year. Oden was not only a participant of the triathlon but was a first place winner as well.
Last year, because of COVID-19, the family couldn’t host the triathlon. Instead, they decided to have a smaller, more intimate corn hole tournament to memorialize Oden.
“It was a huge success,” said Emily Oden, Sam’s younger sister.
“Corn hole is better than a triathlon. Everyone can play and everyone can get involved no matter their age or physical abilities.”
On July 31, the second annual Sam Oden Memorial Corn Hole Tournament took place in McGregor on Big Sandy Lake. 64 teams competed for cash prizes and a custom corn hole board set.
There was music playing from speakers, a food truck with wood-fired pizza and 16 sets of corn hole boards.
Partners wore matching outfits. Emily Oden and her corn hole partner, Danny Kapala, wore overall shorts and straw cowboy hats. Andrea and Tom Oden, Sam’s parents, wore 2012 Kenney Chesney football jerseys.
“I just want to thank the community over and over again,” Andrea said.
“This is what Sam would have wanted.”
Sam’s best friend, Justin Brown, competed in this year’s tournament. He recalled how Sam could become friends with anyone, “no matter what walk of life.”
After the championship match was held, participants ate food, listened to live music and had the chance to participate in a silent auction. To end the event, family and friends held a candlelight vigil by the lake.
The day before the event, the Oden family got out their kayaks and running shoes and did the traditional triathlon.
“We did it as a family, just to do it,” Emily said.
