Free food will be available Friday, Nov. 19, for anyone in need.
Second Harvest North Central Food Bank will be in the McGregor School parking lot (148 S. Second St., McGregor) from 11 a.m.-noon or until the food is gone. Do not arrive more than 15 minutes before start time and remain in your vehicle at all times. Yellow indicates line-up and red is food pick-up. No restrooms will be available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.