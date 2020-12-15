Second Harvest North Central Food Bank will hold a free pop-up food pantry Friday, Dec. 18.
The event will run from 11 a.m-noon at the McGregor School parking lot, 148 South Second St., McGregor.
Participants must remain in their car at all times and follow signs to enter. The limit is one box per household. If carpooling, the maximum is two boxes per vehicle.
If you have more than two households in your vehicle, you can receive additional boxes by going to the back of the line.
There will be no restrooms available. The event will run until the food is gone.
