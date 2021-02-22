Second Harvest North Central Food Bank will host a pop-up food pantry Feb. 23 in McGregor.
The pantry will be held in the McGregor School parking lot, 148 S. 2nd St., McGregor.
The event is offering free food for anyone in need, and will run from noon-1 p.m. Participants are asked not to arrive more than 15 minutes before the start of the event.
Food is available for those making 300% of the federal poverty limit or if there is a need due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There is a limit of one food box per household, and no restrooms will be available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.