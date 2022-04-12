The Cuyuna Lakes Chamber of Commerce will not host the power boat races this summer.

“We are looking for ways to reinvent the power boat races for next year in hopes to draw more people to our community,” said Cuyuna Lakes Chamber director, Courtney Condon.

If you have ideas, contact the chamber at 218-546-8131 or email Courtney Condon at courtney@cuyunalakes.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.