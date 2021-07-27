Crosby Memorial Park’s boat landing will be closed for public use the last weekend of July to accommodate Power Boat Races.
The public is invited to championship powerboat racing along the shores of Serpent Lake on Saturday and Sunday, July 31-Aug. 1, from noon-4 p.m. Cheer on professional race teams as they compete against each other in pursuit of a Championship Title.
At the Twin Cities’ Power Boat Association’s races, some boats will top speeds over 100 miles per hour and appear to fly on the water. There is no admittance fee and concessions will be available.
The boat landing will be closed to the public from 6 p.m. Friday, July 30, through 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1.
The Cuyuna Lakes Chamber hosts this event in partnership with the cities of Crosby, Cuyuna, Ironton and Deerwood. Major Sponsors are Hansen Sports and The Deerstand. Supporting Sponsors are AutoSmith Service Group, Christenson Agency, Crosby-Ironton Courier, Cuyuna Regional Medical Center, Deerwood Bank, Deerwood Motel, Deerwood Technologies, K&M Signs, Mixed Company, Precision Propeller Works, Range Disposal, and Superior Balancing.
For more information, visit cuyunalakes.com or call 218-546-8131.
